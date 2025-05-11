Previous
Fence rail and tall grass... by marlboromaam
Photo 1859

Fence rail and tall grass...

For No Mow May. Shot in monochrome mode.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
509% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the composition
May 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful grasses.
May 11th, 2025  
