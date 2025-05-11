Sign up
Photo 1859
Fence rail and tall grass...
For No Mow May. Shot in monochrome mode.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
27th April 2025 8:52am
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-grass
,
tall-grass
,
nomowmay-25
,
fence-rail
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the composition
May 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful grasses.
May 11th, 2025
