Previous
Photo 1861
Patch of dog fennel getting taller...
Shot in monochrome mode. A member of the aster family of plants, a natural insecticide. BOB if you have the inclination.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
b&w
spring
black-and-white
black&white
springtime
dog-fennel
nomowmay-25
