Photo 1864
Totems...
Shot in monochrome mode. I've been unable to finish this little spot in the back. Maybe this winter when my shoulder is better. Paving stones to lay and level, fire pit to install and totems to place.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6765
photos
149
followers
93
following
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th May 2025 10:07am
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
spring
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
back-yard
,
totems
