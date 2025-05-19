Previous
Tall grass and weeds... by marlboromaam
Tall grass and weeds...

For No Mow May. Shot in monochrome mode.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
% complete

Beverley ace
Beautiful proud grasses
May 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely grasses and tones.
May 19th, 2025  
