Photo 1867
Photo 1867
Tall grass and weeds...
For No Mow May. Shot in monochrome mode.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Black and White
27th April 2025 8:51am
b&w
,
weeds
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
split-rail
,
tall-grass
,
nomowmay-25
Beverley
ace
Beautiful proud grasses
May 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely grasses and tones.
May 19th, 2025
