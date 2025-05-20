Previous
Almost filled in... by marlboromaam
Almost filled in...

With leaves. Shot in monochrome mode. Summer weather is already here for us. The temps and humidity is rising.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely bw
May 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.
May 20th, 2025  
