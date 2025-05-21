Sign up
Previous
Photo 1869
The wild grape vines...
Popping out everywhere around here. Shot in monochrome mode.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6785
photos
151
followers
95
following
512% complete
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
2222
1868
577
578
2223
1869
579
580
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Black and White
Taken
11th May 2025 10:03am
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
wild-grape-vine
,
muscadine-vine
,
wild-vine
,
nomowmay-25
Beverley
ace
Wow… that’s really cool. I’ve eaten wild grapes and they were beautiful…
May 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
May 21st, 2025
