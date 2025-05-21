Previous
The wild grape vines... by marlboromaam
Photo 1869

The wild grape vines...

Popping out everywhere around here. Shot in monochrome mode.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Wow… that’s really cool. I’ve eaten wild grapes and they were beautiful…
May 21st, 2025  
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
May 21st, 2025  
