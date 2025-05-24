Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1872
Hazel is smiling...
I suppose he's enjoying spring. Shot in monochrome mode.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6792
photos
151
followers
95
following
512% complete
View this month »
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
Latest from all albums
1870
2224
580
1871
2225
581
1872
582
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th May 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
,
intimate-landscape
,
concrete-statue
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Hazel is very sweet
May 23rd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Aww! I really like the soft monochrome effect.
May 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, Christine.
@marylandgirl58
Thank you, Joyce.
May 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
You have few new friends in your woods… hazel is happy
May 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@marylandgirl58 Thank you, Joyce.