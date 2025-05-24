Previous
Hazel is smiling... by marlboromaam
Photo 1872

Hazel is smiling...

I suppose he's enjoying spring. Shot in monochrome mode.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Hazel is very sweet
May 23rd, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Aww! I really like the soft monochrome effect.
May 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you, Christine.

@marylandgirl58 Thank you, Joyce.
May 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
You have few new friends in your woods… hazel is happy
May 23rd, 2025  
