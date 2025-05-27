Previous
Mom's squirrel... by marlboromaam
Photo 1875

Mom's squirrel...

Someone gifted her this critter. Now it sits on a deck table. Shot in monochrome mode.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
513% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
He’s cute! And a nice reminder of your mom.
May 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw he is so cute and a lovely reminder of your Mom
May 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact