Previous
Photo 1875
Mom's squirrel...
Someone gifted her this critter. Now it sits on a deck table. Shot in monochrome mode.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th May 2025 10:15am
Tags
b&w
spring
black-and-white
black&white
springtime
critter
potted-plant
squirrel-figurine
deck-table
Danette Thompson
He’s cute! And a nice reminder of your mom.
May 26th, 2025
Babs
Aw he is so cute and a lovely reminder of your Mom
May 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
So cute.
May 26th, 2025
