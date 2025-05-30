Sign up
Previous
Photo 1878
Still chatting...
Haddarat and Wu Yong seem to have a lot to talk about. Shot in monochrome mode.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Mags
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
garden-art
,
wind-chimes
,
hummingbird-feeder
,
yard-art
,
intimate-landscape
,
haddarat
,
concrete-statues
,
wu-yong
,
shepherd's-hook
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and presented.
May 29th, 2025
Karen
ace
Looks like they're waiting for something or someone - probably gabbing about how they always have to wait. It never fails; day in, day out, everywhere you go, whatever you do, you got to wait!
May 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@cocokinetic
LOL! Yes, the way of the world these days. =)
May 29th, 2025
@cocokinetic LOL! Yes, the way of the world these days. =)