Still chatting... by marlboromaam
Photo 1878

Still chatting...

Haddarat and Wu Yong seem to have a lot to talk about. Shot in monochrome mode.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beautifully captured and presented.
May 29th, 2025  
Looks like they're waiting for something or someone - probably gabbing about how they always have to wait. It never fails; day in, day out, everywhere you go, whatever you do, you got to wait!
May 29th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@cocokinetic LOL! Yes, the way of the world these days. =)
May 29th, 2025  
