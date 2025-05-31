Previous
A wet rose... by marlboromaam
Photo 1879

A wet rose...

Dedicated in memory of the late Professor John Frair (1940-2019) who taught many classes in Photography (b&w) and Journalism (news) at the University of Southern Mississippi where I attended and graduated back in the 70s. I truly admired and respected him. He was a little scary and intimidating at first. I can still hear his lectures in my head, and what he'd say about what is right with this image as well as what is wrong with it. Shot in monochrome mode. =)
Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Beautiful… how lovely to remember him with your super rose…
Some people do leave warm memories of teaching, advice & support
They made a difference in ‘who we are’.
May 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley. Very kind of you to say.
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
The drops look like beautiful crystals. Such a lovely narrative too.
May 30th, 2025  
