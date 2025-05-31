A wet rose...

Dedicated in memory of the late Professor John Frair (1940-2019) who taught many classes in Photography (b&w) and Journalism (news) at the University of Southern Mississippi where I attended and graduated back in the 70s. I truly admired and respected him. He was a little scary and intimidating at first. I can still hear his lectures in my head, and what he'd say about what is right with this image as well as what is wrong with it. Shot in monochrome mode. =)