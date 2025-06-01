Sign up
Previous
Photo 1880
Andrew among the unruly shrubs...
Shot in monochrome mode and rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
1
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
spring
,
statue
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
,
will's-chew-toy
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… gentle face
June 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
June 1st, 2025
