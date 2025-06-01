Previous
Andrew among the unruly shrubs... by marlboromaam
Photo 1880

Andrew among the unruly shrubs...

Shot in monochrome mode and rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful… gentle face
June 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact