Photo 1881
Striped wintergreen buds...
Shot in monochrome mode. More about this little native wild plant here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=317
June may be full of No Mow May leftovers.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6817
photos
150
followers
88
following
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
striped-wintergreen
,
pipsissewa
,
chimaphila-maculata
,
rat's-bane
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful closeup
June 2nd, 2025
