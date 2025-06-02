Previous
Striped wintergreen buds... by marlboromaam
Photo 1881

Striped wintergreen buds...

Shot in monochrome mode. More about this little native wild plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=317

June may be full of No Mow May leftovers.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful closeup
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact