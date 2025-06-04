Previous
Budding... by marlboromaam
Photo 1883

Budding...

Some creature always gets to these white rose buds before they have a chance to open. It's been sprayed with Zevo which is safe for pets and people. I pray it does no other harm but keeps the pests away. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Fingers crossed… it’s a beauty
June 4th, 2025  
