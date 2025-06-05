Previous
The old man is still hanging on the fence... by marlboromaam
The old man is still hanging on the fence...

His bow tie still there too. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That gave me a BIG smile!
June 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you very much and I'm glad. =)
June 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very cool… he's got a brilliant nose
June 5th, 2025  
Karen ace
Still looking as dapper as ever!
June 5th, 2025  
