Previous
Photo 1886
After a little shower...
Shot in monochrome mode. My deck isn't looking as nice as it did last year. My budget wouldn't allow as much on new plants.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
plants
,
deck
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
potted
Diana
ace
It looks beautiful to me, I love it.
June 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I think it looks lovely
June 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
I think it looks gorgeous.
June 7th, 2025
