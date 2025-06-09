The Laon Cathedral...

Going through old photographs, I found this one. It's a phone shot of an old b&w. It's going to take me years to go through these old photographs. My parents must've gotten this while we were stationed at Laon Air Force Base back in the early 60s. I remember visiting this cathedral and my father explaining to me how it survived two world wars.
From Wikipedia...
AKA - Notre Dame of Laon, suffered some damage during the French Revolution and the Franco-Prussian War, while it remained unharmed during both World Wars.
However, some sources mention damage to stained-glass windows and gargoyles from a bomb blast nearby during WWII. These sources also suggest that although the cathedral was virtually spared during WWI and WWII, there was a nearby bomb blast that did cause some destruction.
Overall, the primary structure of Laon Cathedral remained standing after World War II, but some minor damage occurred.