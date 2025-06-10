Sign up
Photo 1889
Lots of wishes...
Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6833
photos
148
followers
88
following
517% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
16th May 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
seed-heads
,
wish-weeds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lots of wishes and lot of new seedlings next year !
June 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Waiting to be delivered.
June 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful details.
June 10th, 2025
