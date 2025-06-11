Previous
Quido on a gray rainy day... by marlboromaam
Photo 1890

Quido on a gray rainy day...

At least he now has hummers to keep him company. Shot in monochrome mode.

Uploading tomorrow's shots early since it will be a very busy Wednesday morning around here.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C ace
A great presentation for this B&W. Quido seems to smile at his nice habitat.
June 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Aww! Thank you very much, Corinne. I believe he does have a slight grin.
June 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
He looks deep in thought.
June 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs. He's always in deep thought. =)
June 11th, 2025  
