Previous
Photo 1890
Quido on a gray rainy day...
At least he now has hummers to keep him company. Shot in monochrome mode.
Uploading tomorrow's shots early since it will be a very busy Wednesday morning around here.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6835
photos
148
followers
88
following
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
2241
1887
2242
1888
2243
1889
2244
1890
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th May 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
garden-art
,
wind-chimes
,
rainy-day
,
hummingbird-feeder
,
yard-art
,
gray-day
,
concrete-statue
,
quido
Corinne C
ace
A great presentation for this B&W. Quido seems to smile at his nice habitat.
June 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Aww! Thank you very much, Corinne. I believe he does have a slight grin.
June 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
He looks deep in thought.
June 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs. He's always in deep thought. =)
June 11th, 2025
