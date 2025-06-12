Sign up
Photo 1891
My boy...
Can't take the heat too long. He'd rather be in the AC like his mom. Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
2
1
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6837
photos
147
followers
87
following
518% complete
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
2242
1888
2243
1889
2244
1890
2245
1891
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
21st May 2025 10:24am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
on1-effects
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Renee Salamon
ace
Always lovely to see your beautiful boy
June 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you very much, Renee.
June 12th, 2025
