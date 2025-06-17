Sign up
Previous
Photo 1896
Modesty...
High key monochrome image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app. I forgot the option I used.
Uploading tomorrow's images early since I don't know what the morning will bring. A little gum surgery this morning has really zapped me of all my energy. Early to bed and we'll see how it goes.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
statue
black-and-white
black&white
modesty
garden-art
yard-art
concrete-statue
concrete-pots
