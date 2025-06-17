Previous
Modesty... by marlboromaam
Modesty...

High key monochrome image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app. I forgot the option I used.

Uploading tomorrow's images early since I don't know what the morning will bring. A little gum surgery this morning has really zapped me of all my energy. Early to bed and we'll see how it goes.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
