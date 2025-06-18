Sign up
Photo 1897
Ant on my plant...
Yeah, not that interesting. Was up at 3:30 a.m. and could not go back to sleep.
Color image converted to b&w in On1.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
519% complete
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
insect
,
ant
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
potted-plant
Diana
ace
Such pretty leaves. Sorry re your sleepless night, the day is so long then.
June 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
June 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Nice soft b&w…hope your feeling so much better.
June 18th, 2025
