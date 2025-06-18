Previous
Ant on my plant... by marlboromaam
Photo 1897

Ant on my plant...

Yeah, not that interesting. Was up at 3:30 a.m. and could not go back to sleep.

Color image converted to b&w in On1.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
519% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such pretty leaves. Sorry re your sleepless night, the day is so long then.
June 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
June 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Nice soft b&w…hope your feeling so much better.
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact