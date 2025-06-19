Previous
Potted plants... by marlboromaam
Photo 1898

Potted plants...

Uploading tomorrow's images early since we have another busy morning tomorrow.

More of a diary shot. Trying to document these babies. Shot in monochrome mode.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
520% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely neat and tidy collection ! I have some succulents and cacti that need re-potting ! - perhaps tomorrow !
June 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl. I have a few that are probably root bound in their pots, but they'll have to wait. Get to yours and let's see them. =)
June 18th, 2025  
