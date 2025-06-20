Asparagus ferns...

I do love them for their drought and heat tolerance. They're pretty tough and I have pots of them all over the deck and front porch where the sun beats down on them. I heard some say they were invasive and I checked with the garden center expert and told her that I was lucky to keep them alive for two years, they never produced berries for seed, so how could they be invasive?... What she said was our winters are a little too cold for their roots to survive if planted in the ground and since they were in pots, there was very little chance of them spreading elsewhere around here. Shot in monochrome mode.