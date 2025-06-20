Previous
Asparagus ferns...
Asparagus ferns...

I do love them for their drought and heat tolerance. They're pretty tough and I have pots of them all over the deck and front porch where the sun beats down on them. I heard some say they were invasive and I checked with the garden center expert and told her that I was lucky to keep them alive for two years, they never produced berries for seed, so how could they be invasive?... What she said was our winters are a little too cold for their roots to survive if planted in the ground and since they were in pots, there was very little chance of them spreading elsewhere around here. Shot in monochrome mode.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Pat
Beautiful, such fine delicate leaves.
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
June 20th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
They are lovely., A great plant around a deck
June 20th, 2025  
