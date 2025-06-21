Previous
Summertime, and the livin' ain't so easy... by marlboromaam
Photo 1900

Summertime, and the livin' ain't so easy...

I mowed again yesterday. Image converted to b&w in On1.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks hot, beautiful light at the bottom.
June 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
June 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely with the bird bath.
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact