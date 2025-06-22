Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1901
Polka dot plant...
Shot in monochrome mode.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6862
photos
147
followers
88
following
520% complete
View this month »
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
Latest from all albums
2252
1898
2253
1899
2254
1900
2255
1901
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th June 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spots
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
potted-plant
,
polka-dot-plant
Corinne C
ace
So delightful!
June 22nd, 2025
Karen
ace
Very neat - at first glance it reminded me of the spots on a moray eel. Lovely BW shot.
June 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very pretty capture
June 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close