Freshly potted coleus... by marlboromaam
Freshly potted coleus...

Shot in monochrome mode.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely presented
June 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
And thriving nicely
June 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks very healthy.
June 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
June 24th, 2025  
