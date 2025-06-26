Previous
A pair of very fragrant blooms... by marlboromaam
A pair of very fragrant blooms...

The gardenias have bloomed. Shot in monochrome mode.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you ever so much, Christine. Always appreciate your kind comments.
June 26th, 2025  
