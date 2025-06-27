Previous
Summer leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 1906

Summer leaves...

Shot in monochrome mode. The Sweetgum tree leaves are shaped like stars.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice leaves, they need some gold sparkles
June 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine. Yes, some rain drops sparkling in sunlight would be nice. =)
June 27th, 2025  
