Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1906
Summer leaves...
Shot in monochrome mode. The Sweetgum tree leaves are shaped like stars.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6887
photos
147
followers
88
following
522% complete
View this month »
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
Latest from all albums
2257
1903
2258
1904
2259
1905
2260
1906
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
15th June 2025 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
star-shaped
,
sweetgum-tree-leaves
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice leaves, they need some gold sparkles
June 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine. Yes, some rain drops sparkling in sunlight would be nice. =)
June 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close