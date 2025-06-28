Sign up
Previous
Photo 1907
Some young coleus plants...
I saved when I found them popping up in an old fern pot. Shot in monochrome mode.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
coleus
