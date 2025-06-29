Previous
Doing his best to ignore me... by marlboromaam
Doing his best to ignore me...

And not look at the camera. Phone image converted to b&w in On1.
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Babs ace
Sometimes our models just don't want to cooperate do they, ha ha.
June 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing LOL! Very true.
June 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
So funny, I get the same treatment from Minky :-)
June 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
He's the king of the castle… and sooo handsome
June 29th, 2025  
