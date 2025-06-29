Sign up
Previous
Photo 1908
Doing his best to ignore me...
And not look at the camera. Phone image converted to b&w in On1.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
4
0
Mags
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
10
4
Black and White
1st June 2025 9:04am
Public
b&w
,
deck
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Babs
ace
Sometimes our models just don't want to cooperate do they, ha ha.
June 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
LOL! Very true.
June 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
So funny, I get the same treatment from Minky :-)
June 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
He's the king of the castle… and sooo handsome
June 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
