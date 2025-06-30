Previous
Blissful Fay... by marlboromaam
Photo 1909

Blissful Fay...

Can't feature Ivy without doing the same for fairy Fay. Shot in monochrome mode.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
523% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I really like her and she would look good in my garden too ;-)
June 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. =)
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact