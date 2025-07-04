May the Force be with you...

The US Air Force, that is. Happy Fourth of July! This is a phone shot of a photo of a jet my dad flew for many years in the Air Force. A single seater - you had to be the pilot and the navigator in this big bird. He had nearly 1400 hours of flying time in it, until he was shot down over Laos in 1967 and held as a POW until his release in March 1973. He continued to fly after his release and flew over 3K hours in several jets for the US Air Force, until he retired in 1981. Freedom is NOT free as I have often heard it said. So celebrate the day! It's is a fragile thing most people take for granted.