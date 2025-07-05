Sign up
Previous
Photo 1914
Catching those raindrops...
Shot in monochrome mode.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th June 2025 12:43pm
Tags
b&w
,
weather
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
raindrops
,
asparagus-fern
