Freshly unfurled... by marlboromaam
Photo 1916

Freshly unfurled...

Shot in monochrome mode.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
524% complete

Susan Wakely
Lovely.
July 7th, 2025  
Babs
Looks good in black and white
July 7th, 2025  
