Photo 1917
Another foggy morning...
Shot in monochrome mode.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6919
photos
146
followers
88
following
525% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
12th June 2025 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
b&w
,
morning
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
foggy
,
intimate-landscape
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like the curves and the mist
July 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine.
July 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like the trees are holding back the fog.
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful curvy walk in the mist…the trees are so amazingly tall… lovely capture.
July 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric.
July 8th, 2025
