When the gardenias were in bloom... by marlboromaam
Photo 1919

When the gardenias were in bloom...

Monochrome image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
Looks like they gave a great display.
July 10th, 2025  
