Coral bell blooms... by marlboromaam
Photo 1920

Coral bell blooms...

Shot in monochrome mode with a few of Will's hairs caught in them. =/

Uploading early since we have a very busy morning tomorrow - if all goes as planned.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
