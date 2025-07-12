Sign up
Previous
Photo 1921
The mockernut hickory...
Shot in monochrome mode. It's so hot here! I find myself ready for the cooler temps of autumn when the leaves of the mockernut turn bright yellow.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6927
photos
146
followers
88
following
526% complete
View this month »
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Latest from all albums
2272
1918
2273
1919
1920
2274
2275
1921
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
15th June 2025 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
,
mockernut-tree
Leave a Comment
