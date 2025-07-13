Sign up
Photo 1922
Photo 1922
Healthy ferns...
About the only potted plants that stay healthy in this heat and humidity are the ferns - as long as they are in the shade and get plenty of water. Shot in monochrome mode.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6929
photos
146
followers
88
following
526% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th June 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fern
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
potted-plant
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice light
July 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
@danette
Thank you, Danette.
July 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light, such lovely tones.
July 13th, 2025
