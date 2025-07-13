Previous
Healthy ferns... by marlboromaam
Healthy ferns...

About the only potted plants that stay healthy in this heat and humidity are the ferns - as long as they are in the shade and get plenty of water. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Danette Thompson ace
Nice light
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
@danette Thank you, Danette.
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light, such lovely tones.
July 13th, 2025  
