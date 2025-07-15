Previous
Inverted leaves of the Sweetgum tree... by marlboromaam
Inverted leaves of the Sweetgum tree...

Shot in monochrome mode and inverted in On1.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Love it fav!
July 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.
July 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice abstract look
July 15th, 2025  
