Previous
Photo 1925
Limbs...
A good thunder bumper comes through and I find big old dead limbs all over the yards. Shot in monochrome mode.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th June 2025 8:19am
Tags
b&w
,
limbs
,
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Joan Robillard
ace
Good bw
July 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Thank you, Joan.
July 16th, 2025
