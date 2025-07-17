Previous
Virginia Creeper... by marlboromaam
Virginia Creeper...

In the morning light on the fence. Shot in monochrome mode.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Lovely flow and gorgeous shapes… a favourite of mine
July 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
July 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
July 17th, 2025  
