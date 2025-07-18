Sign up
Previous
Photo 1927
Reflections under the Kwanzan cherry tree...
Monochrome shot from last year with a bit of app play. I'm late this morning! Been a little busy.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
6
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6939
photos
146
followers
88
following
527% complete
View this month »
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Latest from all albums
2278
1924
2279
1925
2280
1926
2281
1927
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
water
,
summer
,
summertime
,
waterscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tp
,
cherry-tree
Pat
Wow gorgeous, almost a Rorschach test!
A big fav from me on this one!
July 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@pattyblue
Thank you very much, Pat.
July 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely effect.
July 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you so much, Susan.
July 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene
July 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
July 18th, 2025
