Reflections under the Kwanzan cherry tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 1927

Reflections under the Kwanzan cherry tree...

Monochrome shot from last year with a bit of app play. I'm late this morning! Been a little busy.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Pat
Wow gorgeous, almost a Rorschach test!
A big fav from me on this one!
July 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@pattyblue Thank you very much, Pat.
July 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely effect.
July 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you so much, Susan.
July 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene
July 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.
July 18th, 2025  
