Back in 1959...

Old photographs... Can be so bittersweet. That's my grandmother with part of her head cut off in the picture. She had such a profound influence on my life. That's me on the left and my cousin on her lap. I still miss my mammaw. She raised four children during the Great Depression. She was an original recycler and repurposer long before it was stylish to do so, because you had to make do with what you had and ration cards were the norm. Phone shot of a photograph.