Back in 1959... by marlboromaam
Photo 1929

Back in 1959...

Old photographs... Can be so bittersweet. That's my grandmother with part of her head cut off in the picture. She had such a profound influence on my life. That's me on the left and my cousin on her lap. I still miss my mammaw. She raised four children during the Great Depression. She was an original recycler and repurposer long before it was stylish to do so, because you had to make do with what you had and ration cards were the norm. Phone shot of a photograph.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Grandmothers are the best
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you so very much, Christine. Yes, they are. =)
July 20th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A sweet memory. What a beautiful baby you were!
July 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely keepsake and reminder of your grandmother. She looks such a kind person
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. =)

@onewing Thank you, Babs. She was so kind and so clever and creative.
July 20th, 2025  
