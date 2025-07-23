Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1932
In the morning...
Before it gets above 90. Phone shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the engrave option.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6949
photos
146
followers
88
following
529% complete
View this month »
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
Latest from all albums
2283
1929
1930
2284
1931
2285
2286
1932
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
outdoor-thermometer
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
Karen
ace
Nice clear shot and edit of the thermometer.
July 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close