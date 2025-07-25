Previous
Radar ears... by marlboromaam
Radar ears...

They can rotate 180 degrees and tune in to the slightest sounds. =)

Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Susan Wakely
On high alert.
July 25th, 2025  
Beverley
I smiled when I saw this photo appear… he is soooo very gorgeous
Beautiful photo
July 25th, 2025  
Mags
@wakelys Most of the time. =)

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
July 25th, 2025  
Babs
He is so alert.
July 25th, 2025  
