Previous
Photo 1934
Radar ears...
They can rotate 180 degrees and tune in to the slightest sounds. =)
Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
ears
phoneography
rough-collie
will-connor
lassie-dog
fur-child
Susan Wakely
ace
On high alert.
July 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I smiled when I saw this photo appear… he is soooo very gorgeous
Beautiful photo
July 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Most of the time. =)
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
July 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is so alert.
July 25th, 2025
