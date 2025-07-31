Previous
The end of July... by marlboromaam
The end of July...

How long will these high temps and humidity hang around, I wonder. Maple leaves shot in monochrome mode.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Corinne C
An artistic composition, gorgeous in B&W.
July 31st, 2025  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
July 31st, 2025  
Brian
Love the drama of this. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 31st, 2025  
