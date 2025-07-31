Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1940
The end of July...
How long will these high temps and humidity hang around, I wonder. Maple leaves shot in monochrome mode.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
6965
photos
147
followers
88
following
531% complete
View this month »
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
Latest from all albums
2291
1937
2292
1938
2293
1939
2294
1940
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
12th July 2025 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
maple-leaves
Corinne C
ace
An artistic composition, gorgeous in B&W.
July 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
July 31st, 2025
Brian
ace
Love the drama of this. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close