The trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 1943

The trees...

Between my property and my good neighbor's place. Phone shot converted to b&w in On1, because my camera lens just fogs up outside in this humidity.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
