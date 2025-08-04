Previous
The four faces of Isabel... by marlboromaam
Photo 1944

The four faces of Isabel...

Phone shot rendered in KaleidaCam and the AI Impressionist Painter app.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I really like sculpture very much…
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact