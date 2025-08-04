Sign up
Photo 1944
The four faces of Isabel...
Phone shot rendered in KaleidaCam and the AI Impressionist Painter app.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
faces
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
isabel
,
phoneography
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
,
kaliedacam-app
Beverley
ace
I really like sculpture very much…
August 4th, 2025
