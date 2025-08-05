Previous
Poor old dead loblolly pine tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 1945

Poor old dead loblolly pine tree...

But it's alive with insect and wild bird activity. It will make a big thud when it finally topples over. Shot in monochrome mode.

Uploading tomorrow's post early since it will be one of those very busy mornings tomorrow.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
August 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you so much, Christine.
August 5th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Glad it is getting well used
August 5th, 2025  
