Previous
Photo 1945
Poor old dead loblolly pine tree...
But it's alive with insect and wild bird activity. It will make a big thud when it finally topples over. Shot in monochrome mode.
Uploading tomorrow's post early since it will be one of those very busy mornings tomorrow.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
3
1
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
6975
photos
147
followers
88
following
532% complete
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
2296
1942
1943
2297
2298
1944
2299
1945
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:49am
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dead-tree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
August 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you so much, Christine.
August 5th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Glad it is getting well used
August 5th, 2025
